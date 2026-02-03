Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 53.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.48% to Rs 12.95 crore

Net profit of Fidel Softech rose 53.07% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.48% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.9514.1523.6315.554.082.434.062.382.741.79

