Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 53.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 53.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Sales decline 8.48% to Rs 12.95 crore

Net profit of Fidel Softech rose 53.07% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.48% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.9514.15 -8 OPM %23.6315.55 -PBDT4.082.43 68 PBT4.062.38 71 NP2.741.79 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures acquires 50.1% stake in Sikhya Entertainment

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures acquires 50.1% stake in Sikhya Entertainment

Varun Beverages to acquire minor stake in SPV for captive consumption of solar power

Varun Beverages to acquire minor stake in SPV for captive consumption of solar power

Barometers trade with significant gains; auto shares rally for 2nd day

Barometers trade with significant gains; auto shares rally for 2nd day

Varun Beverages surges after PAT rises to Rs 260 crore in Q4

Varun Beverages surges after PAT rises to Rs 260 crore in Q4

Aditya Birla Capital jumps as housing finance arm raises Rs 2,750 crore from Advent

Aditya Birla Capital jumps as housing finance arm raises Rs 2,750 crore from Advent

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS-India Trade DealGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedSensex TodayPersonal Finance