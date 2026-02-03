Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varun Beverages to acquire minor stake in SPV for captive consumption of solar power

Varun Beverages to acquire minor stake in SPV for captive consumption of solar power

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
The board of Varun Beverages at its meeting held on 03 February 2026 has approved to upto 30% of equity share capital of FPEL HR2 Energy (a special purpose vehicle inter-alia engaged to generate & supply solar power to consumers in the state of Haryana) to obtain solar power for captive consumption.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with significant gains; auto shares rally for 2nd day

Barometers trade with significant gains; auto shares rally for 2nd day

Varun Beverages surges after PAT rises to Rs 260 crore in Q4

Varun Beverages surges after PAT rises to Rs 260 crore in Q4

Aditya Birla Capital jumps as housing finance arm raises Rs 2,750 crore from Advent

Aditya Birla Capital jumps as housing finance arm raises Rs 2,750 crore from Advent

SMC Global Securities rises after Q3 PAT climbs 48% QoQ to Rs 31 cr

SMC Global Securities rises after Q3 PAT climbs 48% QoQ to Rs 31 cr

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS-India Trade DealGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedSensex TodayPersonal Finance