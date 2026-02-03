Varun Beverages to acquire minor stake in SPV for captive consumption of solar power
The board of Varun Beverages at its meeting held on 03 February 2026 has approved to upto 30% of equity share capital of FPEL HR2 Energy (a special purpose vehicle inter-alia engaged to generate & supply solar power to consumers in the state of Haryana) to obtain solar power for captive consumption.
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 1:04 PM IST