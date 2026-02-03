Reliance Strategic Business Ventures acquires 50.1% stake in Sikhya Entertainment

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), on 2 February 2026, acquired 50.1% equity stake in Sikhya Entertainment (SEPL), one of India's most globally recognised and awarded production houses, through a combination of primary and secondary transactions, for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 150 crore. This acquisition enables Jio Studios, the media and content arm of RIL, to further consolidate its pre-eminent position in the media and entertainment sector.

Founded by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Sikhya Entertainment has, over the past decade, redefined what Indian storytelling can achieve on the world stage. Sikhya is the only Indian production house to have won both an Academy Award and multiple National Film Awards, a distinction that underscores its rare global and domestic impact. Its Academy Award wins include Period. End of Sentence. (Best Documentary Short Subject) and The Elephant Whisperers (Best Documentary Short Film), while its National Film Award - winning films include Masaan, (Hindi), Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) and Kathal (Hindi), alongside recognition across major Indian and international platforms. Equally central to Sikhya's identity has been its commitment to discovering and championing new talent, from debut and early-career filmmakers to emerging writers and performance-driven storytelling, while creating defining moments for some of India's most celebrated actors. Its multilingual slate includes The Lunchbox, Masaan, Pagglait, Kathal and Kill, to name a few.

