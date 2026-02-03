Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Strategic Business Ventures acquires 50.1% stake in Sikhya Entertainment

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures acquires 50.1% stake in Sikhya Entertainment

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), on 2 February 2026, acquired 50.1% equity stake in Sikhya Entertainment (SEPL), one of India's most globally recognised and awarded production houses, through a combination of primary and secondary transactions, for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 150 crore. This acquisition enables Jio Studios, the media and content arm of RIL, to further consolidate its pre-eminent position in the media and entertainment sector.

Founded by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Sikhya Entertainment has, over the past decade, redefined what Indian storytelling can achieve on the world stage. Sikhya is the only Indian production house to have won both an Academy Award and multiple National Film Awards, a distinction that underscores its rare global and domestic impact. Its Academy Award wins include Period. End of Sentence. (Best Documentary Short Subject) and The Elephant Whisperers (Best Documentary Short Film), while its National Film Award - winning films include Masaan, (Hindi), Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) and Kathal (Hindi), alongside recognition across major Indian and international platforms. Equally central to Sikhya's identity has been its commitment to discovering and championing new talent, from debut and early-career filmmakers to emerging writers and performance-driven storytelling, while creating defining moments for some of India's most celebrated actors. Its multilingual slate includes The Lunchbox, Masaan, Pagglait, Kathal and Kill, to name a few.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Varun Beverages to acquire minor stake in SPV for captive consumption of solar power

Varun Beverages to acquire minor stake in SPV for captive consumption of solar power

Barometers trade with significant gains; auto shares rally for 2nd day

Barometers trade with significant gains; auto shares rally for 2nd day

Varun Beverages surges after PAT rises to Rs 260 crore in Q4

Varun Beverages surges after PAT rises to Rs 260 crore in Q4

Aditya Birla Capital jumps as housing finance arm raises Rs 2,750 crore from Advent

Aditya Birla Capital jumps as housing finance arm raises Rs 2,750 crore from Advent

SMC Global Securities rises after Q3 PAT climbs 48% QoQ to Rs 31 cr

SMC Global Securities rises after Q3 PAT climbs 48% QoQ to Rs 31 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS-India Trade DealGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedSensex TodayPersonal Finance