Varun Beverages surges after PAT rises to Rs 260 crore in Q4

Varun Beverages jumped 4.73% to Rs 488.55 after the company reported 32.9% to Rs 260 crore in Q4 2025 from Rs 195.64 crore in Q4 2024.

Revenue from operations grew 14% YoY to Rs 4,204.42 crore in Q4 2025 as compared to Rs 3,688.79 crore in Q4 CY2024.

Consolidated sales volume grew by 10.2% to 237.1 million cases from 215.1 million cases in Q4 CY2024. Sales volumes in India grew by 10.5%, and International markets grew by 10.0%.

EBITDA increased by 10.2% to Rs 639.26 crore in Q4 2025 from Rs 579.97 crore in Q4 2024.

Varun Beverages has recorded 16.2% increase in net profit to Rs 3,062.04 crore on an 8.4% rise in net revenue from operations to Rs 21,685.38 crore in CY2025 as compared with CY2024.

Ravi Jaipuria, chairman, Varun Beverages, said: "CY2025 was marked by steady execution, despite weather-related disruptions in India during the peak summer season.

Volume growth in India was impacted during parts of the year due to unprecedented heavy rainfall throughout the year. However, performance improved meaningfully in Q4, with domestic volumes growing by 10.5%, reflecting the strength of our wide distribution network and strong brand portfolio.

The greenfield plants and backward integration facilities commissioned during the year are progressively stabilising and are expected to support higher volumes and operating leverage in the upcoming season.

Our international operations continued to scale well, led by Africa. International volumes grew by 10.0% in Q4, with South Africa delivering healthy volume growth, supported by expansion in general trade reach, addition of visi-coolers and continued progress on backward integration and capacity enhancement, strengthening supply chain efficiency and cost competitiveness.

During the year, we announced the proposed acquisition of Twizza in South Africa subject to regulatory and other approvals. The company has 3 manufacturing facilities including backward integration which will significantly enhance our manufacturing footprint and route-to-market capabilities in Africas largest soft drinks market, while offering meaningful synergies with our existing operations.

We also continued to expand our product portfolio and categories. The snacks business in Morocco has ramped up well, distribution of snacks in Zimbabwe and Zambia is gaining traction."

Varun Beverages is a key player in beverage industry and one of the largest franchisee of PepsiCo in the world (outside USA). The company produces and distributes a wide range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.

