Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finance Minister holds meeting with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank delegation

Finance Minister holds meeting with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank delegation

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) delegation, comprising 11 officials of the Board of Directors of AIIB from 9 different constituencies, senior representatives of the AIIB Management and AIIB staff visiting India for the Board group visit, in New Delhi, yesterday. Key purpose of the AIIB Board visit India is to provide the Board of Directors a holistic insight into the AIIB's ongoing and planned investments in its member countries and provide an opportunity to engage with the government, private sector and other stakeholders.

Sitharaman mentioned that India's experience of digital transformation can serve as a model for other countries seeking to harness digital solutions for inclusive growth and also India's rich experience of disaster management, which can be of value to several vulnerable economies. The Union Finance Minister stressed on the fact that India has a lot to offer in terms of sectoral best practices and AIIB should develop an institutional mechanism to facilitate transfer of knowledge and technology from India to other similarly placed countries. Sitharaman further suggested that AIIB should strive for greater provision of innovative financial tools and models and scale up its efforts for private capital mobilisation and assured the AIIB of India's full support and cooperation in this regard and added that India could act as a sandbox for AIIB's piloting of innovative financing models and technologies.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gemini Live

Soon, Gemini Live will be able to pull context from uploaded files: Report

Wall collapse, Happy School wall collapse

LIVE news updates: Wall collapse in Jammu-Kashmir's Reasi leaves 13 injured

technicals

Key support for RIL stock stands at this level; here's why

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy: HC asks ED to respond to Kejriwal's plea challenging summons

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rangebound around 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; Auto, FMCG, PSB weigh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon