Uno Minda spurts as Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 245 cr

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Uno Minda rallied 4.17% to Rs 960.80 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 8.96% to Rs 245.15 crore on 17.21% jump in revenue from operation to Rs 4,244.79 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The revenue growth was driven by all product segments especially led by lighting, alloy wheels, switches, sensors and controllers. The company continues to outperform the industry with revenue growth of 17% vis-a-vis industry volume growth of 9%.

Profit before tax for Q2 FY25 was at Rs 344.61 crore, up 10.78% as against Rs 311.05 crore in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA jumped 19.90% year on year to Rs 482 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. EBITDA margin improved to 11.4% in Q2 FY25 as compared with 11.1% reported in Q2 FY24.

 

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit grew by 11.67% to Rs 444.18 crore on 20.08% increased in revenue from operations to Rs 8062.30 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Nirmal K Minda, CMD, Uno Minda Group says, "We are committed to drive sustainable growth and innovation in the automobile market with a greater focus on localisation and technology advancement. Our focused approach has yielded significant results with company achieving new milestone every quarter. As India emerges as a global automotive hub, we are well-positioned to capitalize on this growth with our diversified portfolio catering all vehicle segments. We remain committed to investing in cutting-edge technologies to drive future growth.

Sunil Bohra, CFO, Uno Minda Group says, "We have delivered yet another strong quarterly performance, with highest-ever quarterly revenue for the quarter. Our approach towards strengthening customer relationships, forging strategic partnerships and new alliances with a strategic vision; we aim to capture greater market opportunities, cater to the automotive industry, and deliver long-term value. Our commitment to R&D fuels innovation and the development of new products. Our diverse product portfolio, robust manufacturing capabilities, and advanced technology solutions solidify our position as a preferred global systems manufacturer.

Meanwhile, the companys board of directors has approved the further investment of upto Rs 5 crore in the shares of Uno Minda Auto Spare Parts and Component Trading L.L.C., Dubai to be made by Sam Global, Singapore, wholly owned subsidiary of the company in one or more tranches. 100% investment shall be made by SAM Global PTE, Singapore. The proposed investment is expected to be completed in or more tranches within a period of 3 years.

Uno Minda (formerly Minda Industries) is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive switching systems, automotive lighting systems, automotive acoustics systems, automotive seating systems and alloy wheels.

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

