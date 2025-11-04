Financial Intermediaries navigate a landscape defined by rapid technological change and rising stakeholder expectations

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, highlighted the importance of financial intermediaries in ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of financial markets. He noted that institutions such as banks, investment firms, mutual funds, brokers and distributors - act as vital bridges between savers and enterprises, facilitating the flow of funds from those with surplus capital to those in need of financing.
The SEBI chief noted that today's marketplace is characterised by high speed, interconnectedness, product innovation and rising retail participation. But with these advantages come new risks - operational risks, cyber vulnerabilities, and changing business environment. In such a landscape, market intermediaries are far more than conduits. By facilitating investments, managing risks, following due diligence and promoting financial awareness, they are contributing to financial inclusion, wealth creation, greater stability and confidence in the market.
SEBI has continued to strengthen the ecosystem through a series of proactive measures focused on enhancing investor protection and market integrity, he noted. Yet, as markets evolve, new technologies, and global linkages bring fresh complexities. The next frontier, therefore, lies not only in compliance but in anticipating risks before they surface. Intermediaries navigate a landscape defined by rapid technological change, interconnected markets, and rising stakeholder expectations, the SEBI Chief noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content