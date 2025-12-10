Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Financial markets form backbone of India's growth journey, says SEBI Chair

Financial markets form backbone of India's growth journey, says SEBI Chair

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, has stated that financial markets form the backbone of Indias growth journeymobilising savings, allocating capital, managing risks, and shaping the confidence with which households and enterprises plan their future. Todays conversation is not merely about recent progress; it is about the direction in which the Indian financial system is moving and the role each of us plays in strengthening trust, efficiency, and inclusion. In many ways, Indias financial sector has become one of the strongest pillars supporting our economic aspirations, and it is steadily evolving into a system capable of meeting the demands of a fast-growing economy. The capital market continues to play a vital role in financing Indias growth. With over 5,500 listed companies, equity and debt issuances amounted to Rs 14.3 lakh crore in FY25, and in the first eight months of FY26 alone (AprilNovember), an additional Rs 9.2 lakh crore has been mobilised.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex settles 275 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,800 level

Sensex settles 275 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,800 level

Japanese markets end on a flat note

Japanese markets end on a flat note

China benchmark index slips 0.23% after inflation data

China benchmark index slips 0.23% after inflation data

India-Sweden Launch Seven Green Tech Projects to Decarbonise Steel and Cement Sectors for Net-Zero 2070 Targets

India-Sweden Launch Seven Green Tech Projects to Decarbonise Steel and Cement Sectors for Net-Zero 2070 Targets

NTPC Green commissions 6.6 MW out of 100 MW hybrid power project in Bhuj

NTPC Green commissions 6.6 MW out of 100 MW hybrid power project in Bhuj

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreIndigo Crisis UpdatesEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon