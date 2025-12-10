Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 04:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark index slips 0.23% after inflation data

China benchmark index slips 0.23% after inflation data

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Asian stocks declined on Wednesday as investors parsed mixed inflation data from China and awaited the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the day.

The Fed's final meeting of the year may deliver another rate cut, but the focus will be on the final Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) for 2025, which includes forecasts from Fed officials on economic growth, inflation, and interest rates for the coming years.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks to the press after the rate announcement will be watched closely for additional clues on the outlook for 2026.

The dollar was a tad lower in Asian trade and gold was little changed above $4,200 an ounce while oil edged up slightly after slipping nearly 1 percent in the previous session.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.23 percent to 3,900.50 after the release of mixed inflation data, with consumer price inflation accelerating in November while factory deflation worsened.

The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent on a yearly basis in November, matching expectations and faster than the 0.2 percent increase in October.

Also Read

EMS stocks tumble on Wednesday

EMS stocks slip as Dixon Tech, Amber Ent drop up to 9%; here's why

Manish Tiwary, Nestle India CMD

India a very vibrant market, have to think like startup: Nestle India CMDpremium

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Key witness in Sandeshkhali Shahjahan case injured in road mishap, son dead

Q1FY26 GDP growth, India GDP April June 2025, India economic growth Q1FY26, factory output slowdown India, India private capex trends, farm sector growth India, India services sector growth, Q1FY26 industrial output, rural demand India 2025, urban de

Kerala government holiday list 2026: Key dates of bank and office closures

Maria Corina Machado, Maria Corina

Venezuelan opposition leader Machado to miss Nobel Peace Prize ceremony

Producer prices declined 2.2 percent from a year ago in the month, remaining negative for 38 consecutive months.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.42 percent higher at 25,540.78, snapping a two-day decline after the Trump administration allowed Nvidia to sell advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India-Sweden Launch Seven Green Tech Projects to Decarbonise Steel and Cement Sectors for Net-Zero 2070 Targets

India-Sweden Launch Seven Green Tech Projects to Decarbonise Steel and Cement Sectors for Net-Zero 2070 Targets

NTPC Green commissions 6.6 MW out of 100 MW hybrid power project in Bhuj

NTPC Green commissions 6.6 MW out of 100 MW hybrid power project in Bhuj

Tata Steel climbs after foreign broker reiterates 'Buy'

Tata Steel climbs after foreign broker reiterates 'Buy'

SABTNL climbs after inking MoU for Rs 4,000-cr data centre project

SABTNL climbs after inking MoU for Rs 4,000-cr data centre project

Archidply Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Archidply Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreIndigo Crisis UpdatesEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon