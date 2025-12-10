Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-Sweden Launch Seven Green Tech Projects to Decarbonise Steel and Cement Sectors for Net-Zero 2070 Targets

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Leading Indian companies like Tata Steel have joined hands with Swedish technology innovators to launch seven projects to drive decarbonisation in the domestic steel and cement sectors. As India advances towards its 2070 net-zero target, reducing emissions from these hard-to-abate sectors will be essential to support the country's infrastructure development, industrial growth, and long-term climate ambitions.

The projects include using hydrogen in rotary kilns for steelmaking, recycling steel slag to produce green cement, and deploying AI to support cement decarbonisation. Seven innovative projects have been selected to conduct pre-pilot feasibility studies in India under the Lead IT industry transition partnership, with funding from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and the Swedish Energy Agency.

 

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

