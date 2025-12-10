Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC Green commissions 6.6 MW out of 100 MW hybrid power project in Bhuj

NTPC Green commissions 6.6 MW out of 100 MW hybrid power project in Bhuj

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
NTPC announced that its subsidiary, NTPC Green has declared commercial operation of part capacity of 6.6 MW (wind) out of the 100 MW hybrid power project located at Bhuj, Gujarat of Ayana Renewable Power Four, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green's joint venture ONGC NTPC Green.

With this, the current commercial capacity of NTPC Green stands at 7639.075 MW and the total installed capacity of the NGEL Group will increase to 7645.675 MW.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC Group will be 84,931 MW.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

