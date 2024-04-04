Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Power shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 102.28 points or 1.47% at 7083.7 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.1%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.08%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.01%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.92%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.5%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.27%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.25%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.18%), and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.09%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.58%), moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 223.63 or 0.3% at 74100.45.
The Nifty 50 index was up 51.05 points or 0.23% at 22485.7.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 263.83 points or 0.58% at 45819.91.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.52 points or 0.37% at 13867.04.
On BSE,2410 shares were trading in green, 689 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Power shares gain

Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks edge higher

Power shares gain

Market erase early gains; pharma shares decline

Utilties stocks edge higher

L&amp;T Finance rises after retail disbursements jump 33% YoY in Q4 FY24

Market drifts higher in early trade; Nifty above 22,500 level

Vedanta Ltd Spikes 3.89%, S&amp;P BSE Metal index Rises 1.42%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDC vs KKR Live ScoreLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon