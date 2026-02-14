POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 51.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.83% to Rs 364.42 crore

Net profit of POCL Enterprises rose 51.69% to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.83% to Rs 364.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 341.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.364.42341.124.453.7813.427.9712.097.208.515.61

