Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 116.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.05% to Rs 23.35 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 12.22% to Rs 16.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 78.54% to Rs 90.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 116.37% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.05% to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.23.3517.2990.0450.4335.5929.6730.7049.126.613.7021.6920.026.493.5421.2219.594.892.2616.0714.32