Jyothy Labs Q4 PAT rises 32% YoY to Rs 78 cr

Jyothy Labs reported 31.87% jump in consolidated to Rs 78.15 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 59.26 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax surged 30.86% year on year to Rs 107.23 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Operating EBITDA grew by 18.8% to Rs 108.4 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 91.3 crore in Q4 FY23. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 16.4% in Q4 FY24 as against 14.8% in Q4 FY23.

The companys fabric care sales increased by 10% in Q4FY24 as compared with same period last year. The company continued to witness healthy growth in Fabric care portfolio by maintaining a sharp focus on delivering value in main wash detergents and expanding into new territories for post-wash products. It expanded distribution is aiding in faster growth and expansion across product categories.

The dishwashing sales grew by 6% for Q4FY24. The firm said that it continue to enhance the brand equity by driving LUPs, enhanced digital awareness, ground activations to solidify our position as the preferred choice among consumers and capture a larger share of the market.

The personal care sales increased by 18% in Q4FY24 as compared with same period last year. Its Neem based Margo soap has delivered a robust performance.

The household insecticides sales fell by 9.8% for Q4FY24. The decline is due to seasonality impacting the demand.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 54.04% to Rs 369.30 crore on 10.89% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,756.93 crore in FY24 over FY23.

During the year, the company said that it has focussed on enhancing its distribution reach thereby surpassing direct reach at 1.2 million retail outlets, focussed on new launches, increasing engagement with consumers thereby strengthening our core business.

M R Jyothy, managing director of Jyothy Labs, said, We have delivered a healthy performance for the quarter and for the year with expanding profitability. Our last 4 years have been a consistent double digit revenue growth with a focus on relentless execution and drive towards higher business scale.

We continue to focus on innovation, invest in our brands, expand distribution with aid of technology and be future ready. With the rise of disposable incomes, we believe there exists an immense future potential in the categories in which we are present. We would always strive to offer the best value to our consumers and all stakeholders. Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for the financial year 2023-24, the dividend will be paid or dispatched on or after 27 July 2024.

Jyothy Labs is a multi brand FMCG company, involved in the manufacturing and marketing of products in fabric care, dishwash, mosquito repellent and personal care.

Shares of Jyothy Labs slipped 4.80% to Rs 438 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Revenue from operations increased 6.97% YoY to Rs 659.99 crore in Q4 FY24.