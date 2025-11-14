Friday, November 14, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 70.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 70.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 50.63% to Rs 48.05 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 70.61% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.63% to Rs 48.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.0531.90 51 OPM %34.1526.61 -PBDT8.144.82 69 PBT7.394.66 59 NP5.923.47 71

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

