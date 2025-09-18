Fire incident halts production at Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York

Hindalco Industries announced that here was a fire incident at the Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York on 16 September 2025, at around 10 p.m. (EDT) [i.e. on 17 September 2025, at 7:30 a.m. (IST)], which was communicated to the Company on 17 September 2025, at 10:05 p.m. (IST).
Fortunately, there were no injuries resulting from the fire or the efforts to put it out, which was mainly completed around 2:00 a.m. (EDT) on 17 September 2025.
Production is currently halted at the plant as the Company investigates the cause of the fire and determines the extent of the impact on its operations.
The plant is insured for property damage and business interruption losses related to such events, subject to deductibles and policy limits.
