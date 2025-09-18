Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 31.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.57% to Rs 89.66 croreNet profit of Mangal Electrical Industries declined 31.56% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.57% to Rs 89.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales89.66114.32 -22 OPM %11.129.81 -PBDT6.288.62 -27 PBT5.077.40 -31 NP3.735.45 -32
