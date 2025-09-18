Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 31.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 21.57% to Rs 89.66 crore

Net profit of Mangal Electrical Industries declined 31.56% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.57% to Rs 89.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales89.66114.32 -22 OPM %11.129.81 -PBDT6.288.62 -27 PBT5.077.40 -31 NP3.735.45 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

