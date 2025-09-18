Stock Alert: Biocon, Cochin Shipyard, Muthoot Microfin, Lodha Developers

Securities in F&O Ban:
RBL Bank, Oracle Financial Services Software, Angel One and HFCL shares are banned from F&O trading on 18 September 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Biocon arm, Biocon Biologics, a has received USFDA approval for Bosaya and Aukelso. Bosaya is indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis, while Aukelso is approved for the prevention of skeletal-related events in patients with multiple myeloma.
Cochin Shipyard announced that it has signed an agreement with ONGC for dry dock/major lay-up repairs of a jack-up rig. The estimated contract value is around Rs 200 crore.
Muthoot Microfin announced that its board has approved raising up to Rs 75 crore through the issuance of up to 7,500 listed, rated, senior, secured, transferable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.
Lodha Developers informed that Rajendra Lodha has resigned as a director of the company. Based on information gathered through internal inquiries, the matter has been referred to the appropriate authorities for investigation. At the companys request, Rajendra Lodha resigned from all positions within the organization on 17 August 2025.
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) announced that its board will meet on 25 September 2025 to consider the issuance of NCDs worth Rs 400 crore on a private placement basis.
RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received an order worth Rs 105.74 crore for the procurement, supply, and installation of smart classrooms from the Bihar Education Body.
Cera Sanitaryware informed that it is currently in the process of divesting its stake in its joint venture partner, Shreeyam Ceramic LLP.
JSW Steel announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire an additional economic interest in M Res NSW for $60 million. This acquisition will increase the companys economic interest from 66.67% to 83.33%.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company announced the appointment of Rohit Santhosh as the chief executive officer of Bombay Realty, effective 18 September, 2025.
