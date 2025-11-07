First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit declines 95.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of First Custodian Fund(I) declined 95.92% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.04 -75 OPM %500.001675.00 -PBDT0.050.67 -93 PBT0.020.65 -97 NP0.020.49 -96
