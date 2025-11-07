Friday, November 07, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
India-New Zealand look to expand bilateral economic partnership

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
IndiaNew Zealand Business Forum has showcased expanding bilateral partnership and economic opportunities between the two countries. The forum was organized by the Auckland Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the High Commission of India, Wellington. It brought together senior government officials, leading industry representatives, and key business stakeholders from both countries to showcase the depth of IndiaNew Zealand economic relations and to explore new avenues for partnership and collaboration. A key highlight of the event was a fireside chat between Piyush Goyal and Todd McClay, Minister of Trade, New Zealand. The interaction reaffirmed the strong commitment of both nations leadership to enhance their economic engagement and underlined the importance of the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations in shaping a stronger, mutually beneficial economic partnership. The discussions built on the renewed momentum in bilateral relations as both sides have agreed to pursue a comprehensive and forward-looking trade agreement.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

