Friday, November 07, 2025 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME IPO of Curis Lifesciences subscribed 1.88 times

NSE SME IPO of Curis Lifesciences subscribed 1.88 times

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

The offer received bids for 29.02 lakh shares as against 15.41 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Curis Lifesciences received bids for 29,02,000 shares as against 15,41,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data as of 17:00 hours on Friday (07 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.88 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (07 November 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (11 November 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 120 to Rs 128 per share. The minimum order quantity is 1,000 equity shares. The equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform.

 

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 21,50,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding will dilute to 68.03% from 92.68% pre-issue.

About 1,08,000 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 20,42,000 equity shares. The issue and net issue will constitute 26.59% and 25.26% respectively of the post- issue paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards upgradation/improvement of the existing manufacturing facilities, capital expenditure towards construction of a storage facility, pre-payment/repayment of outstanding secured loans, product registrations in other countries, funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs promotes 49 people from India as managing directors

MF investors pulled out record rs 11K crore from SIPs in Dec 2023

Banking, financial services funds: Enter via SIPs with a 5-year viewpremium

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

Tiger Global offloads entire 5.09% Ather Energy stake for ₹1,204 crorepremium

Welspun Group

Welspun Enterprises bags ₹3,145 crore order for Panjrapur water plant

trent ltd, tata group's retail arm

Trent Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 11% to ₹376.86 cr, revenue up 16%

Ahead of the IPO, Curis Lifesciences on 06 November 2025, raised Rs 7.79 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.09 lakh shares at Rs 128 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Curis Lifesciences is the pharma manufacturer, specializing in manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products such as tablets, capsules, external preparations, oral liquid, sterile ophthalmic ointments. It operates in global as well as domestic markets. It undertakes manufacturing activities on loan license, contract manufacturing and direct export basis/own brand marketing basis. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 95 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 2.87 crore and net profit of Rs 19.50 crore for the period ended 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pine Labs IPO subscribed 13%

Pine Labs IPO subscribed 13%

INR edges lower amid weak trend in domestic equities

INR edges lower amid weak trend in domestic equities

FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 242.93% in the September 2025 quarter

FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 242.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Borosil consolidated net profit rises 23.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Borosil consolidated net profit rises 23.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon