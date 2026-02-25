Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
First round of negotiations for India-Israel Free Trade Agreement commence

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Ministry of Commerce & Industry has stated that the first round of negotiations for the India-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA) commenced on 23 February 2026 in New Delhi, and is scheduled to take place until 26 February 2026. The Terms of Reference (ToR) was signed in November 2025 establishing a structured framework for discussions on identified areas to enhance trade, and economic cooperation. Total merchandise trade between the two countries stood at USD 3.62 billion in FY 2024-2025. India and Israel share complementarities across several sectors, and the FTA will be a catalyst to further enhance the bilateral trade by providing certainty and predictability to businesses, including MSMEs. During this round, technical experts from both sides will engage in sessions covering various aspects of FTA such as trade in goods, trade in services, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, customs procedure and trade facilitation, intellectual property rights, among others.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

