Larsen & Toubro gains after PT&D arm bags major EPC orders in India, Overseas

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) added 1.26% to Rs 4,312.35 after the company said its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured 'major' EPC orders to establish electricity grid system elements in India and overseas.

The order has been classified as 'major,' indicating a value in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

In India, the PT&D arm has bagged an order for the design, supply and construction of two 220 kV Gas Insulated Substations in the DurgapurRaniganjAsansol industrial belt of West Bengal. The scope includes associated transmission line segments featuring advanced conductors and multi-circuit towers. These grid modernisation projects are aimed at ensuring a stable voltage profile and enhancing the reliability of power networks supporting infrastructure and industrial growth in the region.

 

In the Middle East, the business vertical has won turnkey orders from key utilities for the construction of five substations and over 250 km of transmission lines across three countries. The projects involve systems of up to 500 kV. One of the contracts also includes the supply and installation of a 400 kV underground cable system.

The company said that amid rising power demand, evolving energy mix and security-driven initiatives, grid investments have emerged as high-priority areas globally. The latest wins underscore continued customer confidence in L&Ts capabilities to deliver large-scale grid infrastructure projects in a safe, sustainable and timely manner.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies.

On a consolidated basis, L&T's net profit declined 4.27% year-on-year to Rs 3,215.11 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 10.48% to Rs 71,449.70 crore in Q3 FY26.

