Volumes spurt at Premier Energies Ltd counter

Tata Communications Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 February 2026.

Premier Energies Ltd notched up volume of 5.6 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54106 shares. The stock slipped 5.32% to Rs.736.40. Volumes stood at 66214 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd notched up volume of 71499 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7258 shares. The stock slipped 1.36% to Rs.1,597.10. Volumes stood at 5950 shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd saw volume of 2 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20544 shares. The stock increased 7.15% to Rs.435.50. Volumes stood at 7045 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd clocked volume of 42533 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4371 shares. The stock gained 4.05% to Rs.4,247.80. Volumes stood at 10232 shares in the last session.

Waaree Energies Ltd saw volume of 5.68 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69936 shares. The stock dropped 10.59% to Rs.2,704.95. Volumes stood at 1.74 lakh shares in the last session.

