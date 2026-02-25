Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Premier Energies Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Premier Energies Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Premier Energies Ltd notched up volume of 5.6 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54106 shares

Tata Communications Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 February 2026.

Premier Energies Ltd notched up volume of 5.6 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54106 shares. The stock slipped 5.32% to Rs.736.40. Volumes stood at 66214 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd notched up volume of 71499 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7258 shares. The stock slipped 1.36% to Rs.1,597.10. Volumes stood at 5950 shares in the last session.

 

Usha Martin Ltd saw volume of 2 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20544 shares. The stock increased 7.15% to Rs.435.50. Volumes stood at 7045 shares in the last session.

Also Read

The Sensex surged over 500 points in Wednesday's intra-day trade led by IT, private bank shares.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600 pts, Nifty holds 25,600; Waaree, Premier Energies sink 14%

Federal agents detain a man after his hearing in immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York City

IRS can share US immigrants' tax data: How it may speed up deportations

Amitabh Kanth, former G20 sherpa

Global disruption not a setback, but an opening: Amitabh Kant at BS Manthan

SpiceJet share price, block deal

SpiceJet hits 10% lower band on heavy volumes; 181 mn shares traded on BSE

psu

PSBs, power stocks lift BSE PSU index by 11% in 1 month, near record high

Schaeffler India Ltd clocked volume of 42533 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4371 shares. The stock gained 4.05% to Rs.4,247.80. Volumes stood at 10232 shares in the last session.

Waaree Energies Ltd saw volume of 5.68 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69936 shares. The stock dropped 10.59% to Rs.2,704.95. Volumes stood at 1.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro gains after PT&D arm bags major EPC orders in India, Overseas

Larsen & Toubro gains after PT&D arm bags major EPC orders in India, Overseas

Cabinet approves Minimum Support Prices for Raw Jute by Rs 275 per quintal

Cabinet approves Minimum Support Prices for Raw Jute by Rs 275 per quintal

India is building bridges of trade, trust and transformation and enjoys preferential trade access to nearly two-thirds of global trade: Piyush Goyal

India is building bridges of trade, trust and transformation and enjoys preferential trade access to nearly two-thirds of global trade: Piyush Goyal

NAHAGENCO-NTPC consortium complete acquisition of 1350 MW Sinnar Thermal Power

NAHAGENCO-NTPC consortium complete acquisition of 1350 MW Sinnar Thermal Power

Schaeffler India climbs after Q4 PAT jumps 31% YoY

Schaeffler India climbs after Q4 PAT jumps 31% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayOmnitech Engineering IPOPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodaySBI Reward Points ScamDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance