Being included in the Yearbook is a significant milestone and a moment of pride for Firstsource that reflects the company's dedication to operating responsibly and sustainably. A 'member company' attribution is reserved for companies within the top 15% of their industry by number and falling within 30% of that industry's top-performing companies

Firstsource Solutions has been featured as a member of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024. This follows its recent ranking in the top 96th percentile on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.