Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fiscal deficit at 8.1% of FY25 target

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
The Monthly Accounts of the Government of India upto the month of June 2024 have been published by the Ministry of Finance today. The Government of India has received Rs 8,34,197 crore (27.1% of corresponding BE 2024-25 of Total Receipts) upto June, 2024 comprising Rs 5,49,633 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 2,80,044 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 4,520 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts, on account of Recovery of Loans. Rs 2,79,502 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is Rs 42,942 crore higher than the previous year. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 9,69,909 crore (20.4% of corresponding BE 2024-25), out of which Rs 7,88,858 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 1,81,051 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 2,64,052 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 90,174 crore is on account of Major Subsidies. The fiscal deficit is Rs 1.36 lakh crore of the total limit set at Rs 16.85 lakh crore for FY25 - around 8.1%
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Six out of top ten most ordered items on Swiggy are vegetarian: Report

'Can only provide fiscal incentives': Fin secy on govt's role in employment

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Lovlina advances to quarterfinals; Deepika in round of 16

Tougher tax rules for property owners but rollover relief offers solace

No indexation? LTCG tax could go up 290% on properties bought after 2010

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon