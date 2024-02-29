Flexituff Ventures International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Delta Manufacturing Ltd, Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd, Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd and TruCap Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 February 2024.

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 36.64 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5609 shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd tumbled 8.40% to Rs 86.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3739 shares in the past one month.

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd lost 8.04% to Rs 621.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21460 shares in the past one month.

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd dropped 8.01% to Rs 3.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

TruCap Finance Ltd fell 7.55% to Rs 66.77. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

