Flexituff Ventures International reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Flexituff Ventures International reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 93.31% to Rs 5.69 crore

Net Loss of Flexituff Ventures International reported to Rs 18.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 93.31% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 85.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.6985.06 -93 OPM %-59.238.79 -PBDT-11.90-29.31 59 PBT-18.09-39.08 54 NP-18.03-11.91 -51

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

