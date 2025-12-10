Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Grasim Inds, AU SFB, GPT Infra, Authum Investment

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Bandhan Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 10 December 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Grasim Industries announced that it has approved a proposal for infusion of funds into its subsidiary, Aditya Birla Renewables, via a preferential issue of up to Rs 500 crore. Additionally, Global Infrastructure Partners (part of BlackRock) will invest up to Rs 3,000 crore in Aditya Birla Renewables.

AU Small Finance Bank announced that it has received approval from the Ministry of Finance to increase its FDI limit to 74%, up from 49%.

GPT Infraprojects announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 199 crore from the North Eastern Railway in Gorakhpur for the construction of a bridge substructure.

 

Authum Investment announced that it has raised Rs 300 crore through non-cumulative, non-convertible, redeemable preference shares.

Tata Power announced that it has commissioned the 400 kV KoteshwarRishikesh transmission line project.

Highway Infra announced that it has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 328.77 crore for the operation and collection of user fees at the Kaza Fee Plaza.

JSW Energy announced that its board will meet on 12 December 2025 to consider raising funds via equity.

GPT Infraprojects emerges as L1 bidder for project in Uttar Pradesh

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network signs MoU with Govt. of Telangana

IndiGo update on operations

RBI Governor observes that there has been steady improvement in health and operations of banking sector in 2025

Kaynes Tech denies auditor change plans

