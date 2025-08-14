Flomic Global Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.52% to Rs 101.38 croreNet Loss of Flomic Global Logistics reported to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.52% to Rs 101.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales101.38110.82 -9 OPM %6.079.01 -PBDT3.656.29 -42 PBT-3.30-0.73 -352 NP-2.98-0.57 -423
