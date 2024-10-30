Websol Energy System reports standalone net profit of Rs 41.98 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47783.33% to Rs 143.65 croreNet profit of Websol Energy System reported to Rs 41.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 47783.33% to Rs 143.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales143.650.30 47783 OPM %43.63-276.67 -PBDT57.19-1.40 LP PBT48.61-5.28 LP NP41.98-3.95 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content