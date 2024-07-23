Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

FM Keeps Capex At Rs. 11.11 Lakh Crore, 3.4% Of GDP

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
The Finance Minister keeps capex at Rs 11.11 lakh crore or 3.4% of GDP, announces in the Budget 2024.
This is higher than the last years revised estimate of Rs 9.5 lakh crore.
The government will end up spending 3.4 percent of the Budget on capex compared with 3.2 percent in the previous year, and almost double of what it spent five years ago.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The growth in capex has stayed in double digits in six of the last seven years and is likely to slow down from 28.4 percent growth experienced in FY24 and 24.8 percent in the year before.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Budget 2024 Stock Market News LIVE: Indices flat; Sitharaman keeps capex outlay at Rs 11.11 trillion

Samsung goes with Google Messages for Galaxy smartphones: Check the reason

Budget 2024 LIVE updates: Bihar and Andhra Pradesh shine in FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget

Industry discussing trade measures against imports with govt: JSW Steel CEO

Budget 2024: Hostels, skilling among initiatives for women in workforce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon