Budget Allocates Rs 1.48 Lakh Cr For Education, Employment, Skill, Says FM

The Union Budget for 2024-25 will provide Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skilling in the country. Presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it will focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs and the middle class. She added that the government has extended the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for five years which is benefiting 80 crore people of the country.

