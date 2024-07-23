Budget to focus on poor, women, youth and farmers

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Finance Minister stated today that we need to focus on the garib, mahilaye, yuva, and annadata. For annadata, we announced higher MSP a month ago for all major crops, delivering on our promise. The PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was extended for five years, benefiting more than 80 crore people. Administrative actions for the approval and implementation of various schemes announced in the interim budget are well underway.