One Month Wage DBT, Job Creation In Manufacturing, And Support To Employers: Announces FM In Budget 2024

The government has announced Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of one month salary to first time employees up to Rs 15,000, eligibility limit Rs 1 lakh per month. This will benefit 210 lakh youth.

Job creation of manufacturing, incentive at specified scale with respect to EPFO contribution. 30 lakh youth entering employment and their employers to benefit.

Govt will launch a comprehensive scheme to offer internship in top companies to one crore youth in five years.

The Union Minister for Finance in the Budget 2024 has announced schemes that focuses on jobs, skilling, youth.