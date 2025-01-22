Business Standard

FMCG shares rise

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 46.31 points or 0.23% at 20302.38 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 1.79%), United Spirits Ltd (up 1.65%),AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 1.6%),Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (up 0.99%),ITC Ltd (up 0.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 0.6%), Emami Ltd (up 0.39%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 0.2%), Britannia Industries Ltd (up 0.17%), and Nestle India Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 3.43%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 3.39%), and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (down 3.25%) moved lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 773.75 or 1.5% at 50940.87.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 182.99 points or 1.22% at 14762.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.2 points or 0.4% at 23115.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 371.69 points or 0.49% at 76210.05.

On BSE,872 shares were trading in green, 2160 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

