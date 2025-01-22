Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta developing Oakley-branded smart glasses, new wearables: What to expect

Meta developing Oakley-branded smart glasses, new wearables: What to expect

Reportedly, Meta is expanding its partnership with EssilorLuxottica to develop Oakley-branded smart glasses and new Ray-Ban glasses with a built-in display

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta is reportedly broadening its wearable device portfolio with plans for Oakley-branded smart glasses, alongside exploring other categories like smartwatches and camera-equipped earbuds. According to Bloomberg, Meta's Reality Labs is collaborating with Oakley, a sportswear brand under fashion giant EssilorLuxottica, to develop a new pair of smart glasses tailored for athletes.
 
Meta already offers smart glasses in collaboration with Ray-Ban, another subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica. The company is also said to be working on an improved version of these glasses with a built-in display and more.
 
Oakley Meta glasses: What to expect
 
The anticipated Oakley Meta smart glasses, internally referred to as "Supernova 2," are reportedly based on Oakley's existing Sphaera model. Unlike Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, which are designed for daily use, the Oakley version will target outdoor enthusiasts and athletes. A key design feature will likely be the placement of a centrally-aligned camera on the frame, aimed at improving functionality for cyclists and other outdoor athletes.
 
 
New Ray-Ban Meta glasses: What to expect

Also Read

Tech Wrap December 26

Tech wrap Dec 26: Xiaomi Pad 7 launch, Vivo Y29 5G, Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

New Ray-Ban Meta glasses with integrated display coming next year: Report

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Meta adds live translation, AI video features to Ray-Ban smart glasses

Apple's vision pro headset

Apple explores push into smart glasses with internal study of products

Apple Vision Pro headset

Apple's Vision line expansion plan may include Ray-Ban-like glasses: Report

 
Meta is also working on a high-end iteration of its Ray-Ban smart glasses, codenamed "Hypernova." These glasses will reportedly feature a compact display integrated into the lower part of the right lens, providing augmented reality-like capabilities. The report stated that the display technology will be capable of projecting information to the user's field of view and will allow users to access notifications, run basic apps, and view captured images.
 
While this device is expected to have touch controls on the frame's temple, Meta is also working on a wrist strap accessory for controlling the device. The strap controller is expected to be similar to one showcased by Meta with its Orion AR glasses, a prototype product that was unveiled by the company last year.
Other products
 
According to the Bloomberg report, Meta is exploring new devices such as smartwatches to compete with the likes of Apple Watches and Samsung Galaxy Watches. Although details remain limited, the smartwatch could debut as early as this year.
 
The report also stated that Meta has developed prototypes of Apple AirPods-like earbuds with built-in cameras. These earbuds are said to be equipped with multimodal AI capabilities for analysing real-world visuals. Apple has also been reportedly working on a similar device.

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Data and time, where to watch, what to expect

OpenAI

OpenAI announces $500 bn 'The Stargate Project'; here's what we know so far

Tech Wrap January 21

Tech wrap Jan 21: Noise ColorFit Pro 6, WhatsApp, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone

Galaxy S25 Series: Samsung to offer Galaxy S25 Ultra with 16GB RAM in India

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will let you add music tracks to Status updates: Details

Topics : Augmented reality smart glass Wearable Device

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon