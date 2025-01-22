Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dow Surges Over 500 Points as Tech and AI Stocks Shine

Dow Surges Over 500 Points as Tech and AI Stocks Shine

Image

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Buoyed by strong earnings and AI investment news, markets rallied. Oracle spiked 7.5% while Apple and Walgreens dragged with sharp declines. Mixed global reactions to new tariffs announced by President Trump.

The Dow surged 537.98 points or 1.24%, at 44,025.81. The S&P 500 rose by 52.58 points or 0.88%, at 6,049.24 while the Nasdaq settled at 19,756.78, gaining 126.58 points or 0.64%.

Oracle spiked nearly 7.5%, buoyed by reports that Trump will announce private sector investment of up to $500 billion to fund AI infrastructure. Charles Schwab climbed nearly 6% on strong earnings updates. 3M moved up sharply, buoyed by stronger than expected quarterly earnings. General Motors, Moderna, Dollar General, Micron Technology, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Air, Delta Airlines, Caterpillar, Nike, Starbucks and United Airlines Holdings gained 3 to 5%. Nvidia, Boeing, Amazon, Target, Eli Lilly, US Bancorp, American Express and Netflix were among the other notable gainers in the session.

 

Walgreens Boots Alliance tanked nearly 10%, weighed down by the Department of Justice's lawsuit against the company. Apple Inc. shares declined sharply following a series of downgraes due to weak iPhone sales and somewhat disappointing performance in hardware and services segments. Chevron, Merck, Lennar and Booking Holdings were some of the other notable losers.

Asian stocks ended on a mixed note on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and said tariffs on China could hinge on a deal over TikTok's ownership. European stocks closed higher today with investors digesting the executive orders signed by Trump soon after swearing-in for his second Presidential term.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

FMCG shares rise

FMCG shares rise

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks edge higher

IndiaMART InterMESH posts 48% YoY rise in Q3 PAT; deferred revenue at Rs 1,492 crore

IndiaMART InterMESH posts 48% YoY rise in Q3 PAT; deferred revenue at Rs 1,492 crore

UCO Bank Q4 PAT slides 10% YoY to Rs 526 cr

UCO Bank Q4 PAT slides 10% YoY to Rs 526 cr

Indices nudge higher; breadth weak

Indices nudge higher; breadth weak

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon