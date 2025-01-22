Business Standard

Time Technoplast inaugurates IBC and plastic drum production facility in Saudi Arabia

Jan 22 2025
Time Technoplast announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art production facility in the MODON Industrial Area, Saudi Arabia through it's subsidiary company Gulf Powerbeat, KSA.

This advanced plant will specialise in producing 1,000 litres Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) and plastic drums, incorporating cutting-edge automation technology to deliver exceptional quality and operational efficiency.

"Set to commence operations by Q2 2025, this facility highlights our dedication to providing innovative and localised industrial packaging solutions for customers in Saudi Arabia, and also cater to Kuwait and Qatar. By manufacturing within the region, we aim to enhance our responsiveness and reaffirm our commitment to customer satisfaction", the company said.

 

Jan 22 2025

