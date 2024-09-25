FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 209.63 points or 0.88% at 23674.91 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Globus Spirits Ltd (down 5.87%), Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 4.75%),Dabur India Ltd (down 4.74%),Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 4.15%),GRM Overseas Ltd (down 4.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 3.45%), VST Industries Ltd (down 2.95%), Emami Ltd (down 2.69%), Gillette India Ltd (down 2.65%), and Varun Beverages Ltd (down 2.6%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 3.34%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 3.3%), and Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 3.12%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 246.31 or 0.43% at 57229.27.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 131.36 points or 0.77% at 17017.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.7 points or 0.13% at 25907.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 34.94 points or 0.04% at 84879.1.

On BSE,1562 shares were trading in green, 2335 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

