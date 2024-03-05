Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 523.72 points or 1.38% at 37458.13 at 13:40 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (down 4.66%), Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 3.54%),Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 3.47%),Ramco Systems Ltd (down 3.22%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 2.82%), Black Box Ltd (down 2.79%), Affle India Ltd (down 2.69%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 2.57%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.43%).

On the other hand, Control Print Ltd (up 3.83%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 3.75%), and Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 2.31%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 84.55 or 0.11% at 73787.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.1 points or 0.1% at 22382.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 231.93 points or 0.51% at 45263.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 30.55 points or 0.23% at 13537.39.

On BSE,1306 shares were trading in green, 2491 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

