Force Motors' domestic sales climb 59% YoY in November 2025

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Force Motors reported domestic sales jumped 59.27% to 2,765 units in November 2025, as against 1,736 units sold in November 2024.The companys exports declined 20.81% to 118 units in November 2025 compared to 149 units in the same period last year.
The combined domestic and export sales for the month stood at 2,883 units, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 52.94%.
Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.
The company reported a 159.68% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 350.7 crore in Q2 FY25, compared with Rs 135.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 7.21% to Rs 2,081.4 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,941.33 crore in Q2 FY25.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Shares of Force Motors rose 0.76% to Rs 18,374.65 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content