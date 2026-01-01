Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Force Motors gains after total sales climb 50% YoY in December 2025

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Force Motors added 1.15% to Rs 20,794.30 after the company reported total sales surged 49.70% to 3,048 units in December 2025, as against 2,036 units sold in December 2024.

The companys domestic sales jumped 48.72% to 2,952 units in December 2025, as against 1,985 units sold in December 2024.

The companys exports soars 88.24% to 96 units in December 2025 compared to 51 units in the same period last year.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

 

The company reported a 159.68% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 350.7 crore in Q2 FY25, compared with Rs 135.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 7.21% to Rs 2,081.4 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,941.33 crore in Q2 FY25.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

