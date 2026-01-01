Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India overtakes Japan to become world's fourth-largest economy

India overtakes Japan to become world's fourth-largest economy

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
India has overtaken Japan to emerge as the worlds fourth-largest economy. According to the governments end-of-year economic review, Indias nominal GDP has reached $4.18 trillion, placing it behind only the United States, China and Germany. Official confirmation will follow once final annual GDP data is released in 2026, but International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections already indicate that India has crossed Japan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index sees biggest annual fall since 2017

US dollar index sees biggest annual fall since 2017

Market Access Support Scheme to Boost Global Reach of Indian MSME and Priority Sector Exporters under EPM

Market Access Support Scheme to Boost Global Reach of Indian MSME and Priority Sector Exporters under EPM

TMPV records 14% growth in Dec passenger vehicle sales

TMPV records 14% growth in Dec passenger vehicle sales

Avance Technologies to acquire Hyderabad-based Pushpak AI

Avance Technologies to acquire Hyderabad-based Pushpak AI

Dev IT gains after bagging Rs 2-cr order

Dev IT gains after bagging Rs 2-cr order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy New Year 2026 WishesGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Crypto Market Outlook 2026Switzerland Bar Blast NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayJee Main 2026 Exam Date
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon