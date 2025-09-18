Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Cohance Lifesciences Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Cohance Lifesciences Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 422.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.34 lakh shares

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 September 2025.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 422.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.34 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.73% to Rs.911.00. Volumes stood at 1.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd witnessed volume of 533.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.26% to Rs.501.90. Volumes stood at 18.5 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd registered volume of 60.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.01% to Rs.928.95. Volumes stood at 2.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 5.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36564 shares. The stock rose 6.57% to Rs.7,504.00. Volumes stood at 40710 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd notched up volume of 106.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.82% to Rs.401.20. Volumes stood at 16.53 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

