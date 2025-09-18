Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Britannia Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 6069.5, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.22% slide in NIFTY and a 13.21% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6069.5, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25360.9. The Sensex is at 82809.53, up 0.14%.Britannia Industries Ltd has gained around 10.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56321, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.33 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6092.5, down 0.29% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd tumbled 1.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.22% slide in NIFTY and a 13.21% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 68.99 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Ampere launches its new e-scooter 'Magnus Grand'

Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves acquisition of balance stake in Mahindra Homes

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation acquires 20% stake in Yes Bank

Tata Steel announces change in senior management

Aerolloy Technologies successfully commissions large vacuum arc remelting furnace

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

