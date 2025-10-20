Monday, October 20, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Forex reserves slide marginally, Gold reserves hit above $100 billion for first time amid escalating prices

Forex reserves slide marginally, Gold reserves hit above $100 billion for first time amid escalating prices

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
India's foreign exchange(forex) reserves witnessed a slight contraction, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The reserves decreased by $2.18 billion to $697.78 billion for the week ended October 10, amid a decline in foreign currency assets. The core component, foreign currency assets (FCA), fell by $5.61 billion to $572.10 billion . This drop was the primary driver of the overall reserve decrease. FCA, expressed in dollar terms, is impacted by the appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies like the euro, pound, and yen held within the reserves. However, the value of gold reserves jumped by $3.60 billion to $102.37 billion. The value of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also decreased to $18.68 billion and India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipping by $36 million to $4.63 billion. RBI gold reserves broke $100 billion mark for first time and hit highest share in forex reserves in 20 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR gains under 88 per US dollar mark as NIFTY hits one-year high

INR gains under 88 per US dollar mark as NIFTY hits one-year high

Indusind Bank reports dismal Q2 outcome

Indusind Bank reports dismal Q2 outcome

Avantel tanks after Q2 PAT slides 81% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Avantel tanks after Q2 PAT slides 81% YoY to Rs 4 cr

ICICI Bank Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 12,359 crore

ICICI Bank Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 12,359 crore

HDFC Bank rises after clocking nearly 11% growth in Q2 PAT; average deposits rise to Rs 27.10 lakh crore

HDFC Bank rises after clocking nearly 11% growth in Q2 PAT; average deposits rise to Rs 27.10 lakh crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon