Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel tanks after Q2 PAT slides 81% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Avantel tanks after Q2 PAT slides 81% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Avantel slumped 13.91% to Rs 164 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 81.39% to Rs 4.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 22.89 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 28.42% year on year to Rs 55.41 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 6.21 crore in Q2 FY26, down 80.28% compared to Rs 31.50 crore reported in xQ2 FY25.

Total expenses increased 7.97% YoY to Rs 50.11 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 20.56 crore (down 20.21% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 12.53 crore (down 22.07% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a segmental revenue basis, revenue from communications and signal processing products stood at Rs 56.03 crore, registering a year-on-year decline of 27.92%. Revenue from the healthcare segment was Rs 0.29 crore, reflecting a 81.24% YoY jump during the quarter.

On a half year basis, the companys standalone net profit tanked 75.22% to Rs 7.50 crore on 16.91% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 107.33 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, majorly from the aerospace and defence sectors.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

