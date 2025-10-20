Monday, October 20, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 12,359 crore

ICICI Bank Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 12,359 crore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

ICICI Bank's standalone net profit rose 5.21% to Rs 12,358.89 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 11,745.88 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Total income increased 3.39% year on year (YoY) to Rs 49,333.49 crore in Q2 FY26.

The banks profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 16,383.85 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 5.76% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 7.4% YoY to Rs 21,529 crore in Q2 FY26. Net interest margin (NIM) was 4.30% in Q2 FY26, compared to 4.27% in Q2 FY25.

The bank's provisions (excluding provision for tax) slipped 25.87% to Rs 914 crore Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,233 crore registered in the same period a year ago.

 

Also Read

stock market rally, bse, market bull

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 400 pts; Nifty tests 25,850; RBL Bank sprints 6%, RIL 3%

Aam Aadmi Party office

Bihar Assembly elections: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

Havells india electronic fans

Havells India Q2: Mixed show; brokerages cut targets but maintain 'Buy'

Congress flag

Bihar Assembly polls: Congress names 6 more candidates, total reaches 60

Photo: Bloomberg

HDFC Bank rallies on strong Q2; ICICI Bank dips amid profit-taking

Total period-end deposits grew by 7.7% year-on-year to Rs 16,12,825 crore as on 30 September 2025.

Total advances increased by 10.3% YoY to Rs 14,08,456 crore as on 30 September 2025.

The banks non-interest income, excluding treasury, increased by 13.2% year-on-year to Rs 7,356 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 6,496 crore in Q2 FY25.

The retail loan portfolio grew by 6.6% year-on-year and comprised 52.1% of the total loan portfolio at 30 September 2025. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 42.9% of the total portfolio at 30 September 2025.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 23,849.66 crore as on 30 September 2025, down 12.06% as against Rs 27,121.15 crore as on 30 September 2024.

The gross NPA ratio reduced to 1.58% as on 30 September 2025, compared to 1.97% as on 30 September 2024. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.39% as on 30 September 2025, as against 0.42% as on 30 September 2024.

The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) on non-performing loans was 75% at 30 September 2025.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio at 30 September 2025 was 17% and CET-1 ratio was 16.35% compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 8.20% respectively.

The banks fees income grew by 10.1% year-on-year to Rs 6,491 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 5,894 crore in Q2 FY25. Fees from retail, rural and business banking customers constituted about 78% of total fees in Q2 FY26.

On half year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 10.18% to Rs 25,127.10 crore on 7.54% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 100,785.30 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

ICICI Bank is the second-largest private sector bank in India offering a diversified portfolio of financial products and services to retail, SME and corporate customers. The Bank has an extensive network of branches, ATMs and other touch-points. The ICICI group has presence in businesses like life and general insurance, housing finance, primary dealership, etc, through its subsidiaries and associates.

Shares of ICICI Bank fell 1.87% to Rs 1,409.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HDFC Bank rises after clocking nearly 11% growth in Q2 PAT; average deposits rise to Rs 27.10 lakh crore

HDFC Bank rises after clocking nearly 11% growth in Q2 PAT; average deposits rise to Rs 27.10 lakh crore

eClerx Services jumps on buyback plan

eClerx Services jumps on buyback plan

Tejas Networks slumps on reporting dismal Q2 outcome

Tejas Networks slumps on reporting dismal Q2 outcome

Reliance Industries Ltd Surges 2.76%

Reliance Industries Ltd Surges 2.76%

Indices opens higher; breadth strong

Indices opens higher; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon